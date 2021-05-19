Virginia Lee

Virginia Johnson Lee, 90, formerly of Sunny Hill, passed away May 13, 2021, at her home in Metairie, La.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Hollywood Cemetery.
Virginia was born on Christmas Day, 1930, in McComb. A trailblazer throughout her life, she was the firstborn of J.R. “Robert” and Katherine Hayes Johnson.
When she was only 14, Virginia drove one of her father’s school bus routes carrying her classmates to Enterprise High School, from which she graduated as valedictorian.
After earning a nursing diploma from McComb Infirmary, Virginia married her high school sweetheart, Arlis Middleton. Their joy upon learning of the coming birth of their daughter, Arlene, was cut short when Arlis lost his life as a Navy pilot during the Korean War.
Five years later, Virginia met her lifelong love and husband of 57 years, Henry “Pete” Lee. Together, they had four sons, David, Mark, Joel and Andy.
As their family grew, Virginia went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in education. Her service as a registered nurse included as Director of Nursing at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Among her many pursuits, Virginia enjoyed cooking, cross-stitching, travel and taking medical mission trips with Pete. Virginia was also a member of the Sunny Hill Club and a founding member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church. But above all, she cherished spending time with her family.
After her husband Pete passed away eight years ago, Virginia moved to Metairie to be near family, where she became a devoted fan of her favorite teams, the Saints and the Pelicans, and looked forward to every game day.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; her granddaughter, Jessica; her sister, Ida; and her parents.
Virginia was blessed with 12 grandchildren, including Jessica (parents Arlene and Charlie James of Marietta, Ga.), Elizabeth and Jonathan (parents David and Sharon Lee of Memphis), Jennifer, Meredith and Margo (parents Mark and Leslie Lee of Little Rock, Ark.), Trevor, Tyler and Jaxon (parents Joel and Jodie Nicotera Lee of Ogden, Utah), and Taylor, Sydney and Eleanor (parents Andy and Susan Lee of New Orleans). Virginia also had seven great-grandchildren.
Virginia also leaves behind three brothers, Bobby (Gail) Johnson of San Antonio, Texas, Johnny (Lawanna) Johnson of McComb, and Danny (Linda) Johnson of Vicksburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Virginia Johnson Lee Nursing Scholarship at the Baptist Health Foundation of Little Rock or to the charity of your choice in Virginia’s memory.
