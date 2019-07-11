Clara Fortenberry Conerly, 62, of Tylertown, died July 3, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Services are noon Saturday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 149 Mount Moriah Road, Tylertown, with Supt. M.L. Smith delivering the eulogy and Dr. Carl Bickham, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in church cemetery.
Born Feb. 22, 1957, in Tylertown, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Magee and Nercile Fortenberry. Clara was the wife of Sonny B. Conerly.
