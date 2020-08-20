Jessie Mae Cameron, 82, of Magnolia died Aug. 12, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services will be private.
Mrs. Cameron was born on Aug. 18, 1937, to Florence Brown and the late Jessie Patrick.
She was preceded in death by her father and son, Douglas Newton.
Mrs. Jessie is survived by her husband, MD Cameron; 10 children, Charlie Newton (Molly), David Newton, Randy Newton (Carlita), Andy Newton (Jennifer), Glory Pines, Joyce Barton (James), Carolyn Terry (Wayne), Linda Dyson (Ivory), Cassandra Newton (Kreyshawn) and Janice Newton; 23 grandchildren and a host of great-grand-children and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
