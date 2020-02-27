Randall Dywaine Newson, 43, of Summit died Feb. 11, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center following a sudden illness.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Peoples Undertaking Co. of McComb. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Freddie Deer, pastor, officiating.
Mr. Newson was born Jan. 6, 1977, in McComb to Brenda Newson and Randy Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Hattie Newson, Eugene Johnson and Claudine White.
Survivors include his mother, Brenda McGee; his father and stepmother, Randy (Ann) Johnson; a brother, Isaac McGee; four sisters, Lashell McGee, Lakeysha Johnson, Yamianh Johnson and Brandy Patterson; two nieces, Destiny McGee and Mariah Bates; a nephew, Draden Watson; and a host of aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.
