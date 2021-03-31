Mary Ann Mullendore Nicholas, 82, of Acworth, Ga., departed this life March 12, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service was held Saturday by family members and friends joining by Zoom call. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Mary Ann and her husband Hurston will be buried in Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home, Ore.
She was born Nov. 22, 1938, in Magnolia.
A beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Mary Ann committed her life to helping others. She began her career at Mississippi State University, where she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in education and remained an avid Bulldog fan. Her passion for children and education led to a 30-year career in the public schools.
Mary Ann and her husband, Hurston Oliver Nicholas, created a wonderful life together traveling across the United States with their children, living in Mississippi, Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia.
Mary Ann approached life as a learning, teaching and adventurous opportunity. Anyone who knew her can reflect on her experiential and research-related internships that she completed while teaching, including topics such as bats, volcanoes, loggerhead sea turtles, needle-nosed porpoises and other STEM-related topics.
Mary Ann achieved her scuba diving license at the age of 65 in order to complete an internship on the study of a diverse fish population. She loved to travel with her family and friends and held 2,000 geocaches to her credit.
She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and deacon, as well as a member of the bells and church choir, and supported the youth and other outreach activities. Mary Ann was an active member of PEO and contributed to many fundraising and support activities for the education of women.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Hurston Oliver Nicholas; her parents, George A. Mullendore and Ruth Young Mullendore; her brother, Dr. George P. Mullendore; her sister, Ruthie Gilmore; two uncles, Paul D. Mullendore and Dr. M.M. Mullendore; and two aunts, Sarah Margaret Payne and Eliza Bernice Lohmeyer.
Mary Ann is survived by a son, Allen Nicholas and his wife, Debra Nicholas; two daughters, Allison Nicholas and her partner Cecil Ward, and Ruthanne Keim and her husband Jeff Keim; four grandchildren, Anna Lisa Roberts, Kelsey Nicholas Dismukes, Gabe Nicholas Keim and Audrey Allison Keim; one great-granddaughter, Grace Katherine Roberts; one great-grandson, Charles Allen Dismukes; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the outstanding care provided by the staff and doctors at Emory University Hospital, Winship Cancer Center and the Providence Hospice team.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann requested that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) and Chapter AX PEO in memory of Mary Ann Nicholas. Checks should be sent to PEO President, 411 Glenhurst Trace, Canton, GA 30115.
