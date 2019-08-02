Jennifer Marie “Jenny” Patrick, 40, of Summit, died July 22, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Emmanuel Powell pastor and Supt. Speady Ross officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Patrick was born Oct. 31, 1978, in Pike County to Earlie Patrick and Claudia Betty Bell.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marie Jackson and Oscar Bell; her paternal grandparents, Earlie and Eula Patrick; and an aunt, Linda Jean Patrick.
Jennifer leaves to cherish her loving memory one son, Frecardo Brown of McComb; three granddaughters, Skylar and Rakiya Hackett of McComb and Renasia Brown of Louisiana; one grandson, Frecardo Brown Jr. of McComb; her parents, Earlie Patrick and Claudia Bell, both of McComb; one sister, Jacquelin Bell of McComb; four brothers, James (Angela) Bell and Trerino Washington, both of McComb, Rico Morris of Michigan and Earlie (Amy) Patrick of Texas; three aunts, Eva (John) Anders and Barbara (John) Lang, both of McComb, and Debra Bonds of Michigan; three uncles, Terry Washington and Robert (Oudia) Patrick of McComb and Steven Magee of Tennessee; a special nephew, DreuDarius Bell; three nephews, Danny Martin, Daniro Bell and Deandre Watson, all of McComb; one niece, Takeria Bell of McComb; and a host of cousins, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
