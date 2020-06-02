Steven L. Floyd, 69, of Gloster, passed away May 31, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Union Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 563, Crosby, officiated by the Rev. Reggie Forman. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Floyd was born July 3, 1950, the son of Leonard B. Floyd and Margaret Macalleson Floyd.
He worked as an automobile mechanic most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Eleanor Floyd,; sister, Rebecca Floyd; and daughter, Wanda Sue Floyd.
He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Zion and Sabrina Wagley; five brothers, Mike Floyd of Ava, Mo., Raymond Floyd of Houston, Rodney Floyd of Baycliff, Texas, Kenny Floyd of Brookhaven and Larry Floyd of Gloster; two sisters, Gerry Doiron of Natchez and Linda Reed of Vidor, Texas; four grandchildren, Shane Marlin Zion, Robbie Arnold, Brooke Wagley and Preston Wagley; six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Shane Marlin Zion, Preston Wagley, Robbie Arnold, Charlie Wagley, Wesley Zion and Dwayne Wheeler.
