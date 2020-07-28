Janice “Leanne” McCaffery, 53, went to be with her Lord on July 24, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services were 9 a.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.
She was born Jan. 2, 1967.
Mrs. McCaffery was a member of First Baptist Church Brookhaven. She was an honor graduate of Brookhaven High School, Copiah-Lincoln Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi.
She was a registered nurse and she loved sharing her talent of cooking with family, friends and community. She was a lifetime member of the Brookhaven Junior Auxiliary.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents; Carl and Louree Thompson and Hulon “Buck” and Evelyn Brown.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Janice Thompson Brown; father, Hulon “Buster” Brown Jr. and wife Marilyn; husband, Darren McCaffery; sons, Boyd McCaffery, Seth McCaffery and Noah McCaffery: sisters, Gretchen and husband Dr. Lee Neal, and Carly and husband Josh Jordan; brothers, Benji Sisco, and wife Donna Jo, and Jamie Sisco and wife Rebecca; two granddaughters, Sloan Bently McCaffery and Ellis Leanne McCaffery; and three special girls, Lani Smith, Cailyn Brown and Rebecca Peavey; and 12 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Daniel’s Grace Charitable Foundation, 4216 Virginia Beach Blvd., Suite 140, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.
