Robert Lee Cook, 57, of Magnolia died March 17, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today at Jones Chapel Church of God in Christ until services at 11 with Elder Paul Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Cook Family Cemetery.
He was born Sept. 18, 1962, in Magnolia to the late Hillery James Hood and Mary Cook Hood.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Willie Green; six brothers, Matthew Cook, George (Winnie) Cook, Joe (Brenda) Cook, Thomas Hood, Roy Lee (Teresa) Hood and James Hood; four sisters, Shirley (Paul) Butler, Mary (Paul) Jones, Amanda Hood and Lillie Mae Green; his ex-wife, Linda Martin; two aunts, two uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
