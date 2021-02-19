James E. “Jimmy” Harrington, 83, of Magnolia, died Jan. 30, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Unity Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy T. Smith Jr. will officiate.
Jimmy was born Oct. 27, 1937, in Magnolia to Pearlie Everett Harrington and Hazel Margaret Young Harrington. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church. Mr. Harrington was a 22-year veteran of the United States Navy. He was proud of his military service and will be honored with a military burial.
Jimmy lived in Baton Rouge for many years after his military career. He worked until retirement with Exxon as an operator. He moved with his wife back home to Magnolia after retirement and spent many years on his “hill.” Although, he had many hobbies, hunting and fishing were his joy. Jim and Bebe would feed the turkeys out the back of the home, and loved to watch them come up on the porch waiting for their food. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jon Everett Harrington; a grandson; a brother, Bobby Gene Harrington; a sister-in-law, Beverly Harrington; and a brother-in-law, Freddie Newman.
He is survived by his wife, Bebe Harper Harrington of Magnolia; three sons, Eric Wesley Harrington and Pamela of Baton Rouge, David Alan Harrington of Tampa Bay, Fla., and Peter Wayne Harrington of Portland, Ore.; two sisters, Sue Talley and Wayne of Greensburg, La., and Lela Ann Newman of Kentwood, La.; grandchildren, Mallory Kate Dicharry, Emily Grace Colgin, Marina Harrington, Harper Wren Harrington, Montana Harrington and Jonathan Paul Harrington; great-grandchildren, Spencer Leigh Dicharry, Tucker Hayes Dichary and Amaya Harrington; along with numerous other family, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Eric Harrington, David Harrington, Lee Dicharry, Josh Colgin and Brian Amdur.
