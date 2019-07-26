Quincy L. Jackson, 54, of Alexandria, La., and formerly of Osyka, died July 19, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb with the Rev. Mark Burton officiating. Burial will be in Osyka Community Cemetery.
Mr. Jackson was born Jan. 13, 1965, in Independence, La.
