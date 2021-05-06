Artis Tee McDowell, 84, of McComb, died April 20, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Graveside services follow at 11:30 at Rose Bower Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Owen Mitchell officiating.
Ms. McDowell was born Feb. 18, 1937, in Ponchatoula, La.
