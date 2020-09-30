Patricia Wilson

Patricia Bardwell Wilson, 74, passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Camellia Estates in McComb.
A graveside visitation will be held at Pike Memorial Gardens Cemetery noon Thursday until services there at 1 p.m. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit is in charge of the arrangements.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1945, in McComb, the daughter of Edward Harvey Bardwell and Tera Mae Rutland Bardwell.
She was a member of Felder United Methodist Church and was a lifelong resident of Pike County.
She was a loving wife, mother and Nana and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was employed by the North Pike School District for 25 years.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors are her husband of 52 years, Jack Wilson of McComb; a son, Benjy Wilson of Brandon; a granddaughter, Blair Wilson; a grandson, Tyler Wilson and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will include family and friends.
