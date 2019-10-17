Elmo Glynn McKenzie, 87, of McComb died Oct. 13, 2019, at the VA Nursing Home in Collins.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Capps Funeral Home Chapel in Tylertown with David Bryant officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Mr. McKenzie was born June 10, 1932, in Tylertown.
