Bill Bridges Sr.

William “Bill” Alfred Bridges Sr., 84, of Magnolia, passed from this life on June 3, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 p.m. Friday until services at 7 at Unity Baptist Church in Magnolia with Bro. David Whitehead officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. There will be a private burial at a later date.
Mr. Bill was born in McComb on May 10, 1937, and was the son of Linus Monroe Bridges Sr. and Mary Lillian Prestridge Gay Bridges.
He was a member of Nail Benders/Church Building Ministries Inc., which was his passion. He traveled and worked with his team all over the United States and other countries helping build churches and ministries. His team said he was a “Jack of all Trades” and that whatever they needed done, he could do it.
He also loved the outdoors and working in his garden. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harlan Gay; four sisters, Kathleen Harper, Janie Beane, Mary Ann Foreman, Nancy Lamb, and one infant sister; and two sons, William Alfred Bridges II and William Alfred “Tres” Bridges III.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Dean Bridges of Magnolia; his first wife, Janice Glenda Metts Bridges of Magnolia; two sons, Daniel John Bridges of Baton Rouge and David Metts Bridges of Magnolia; one daughter, Rachel Belinda Bridges Bacot and Hollis of Jayess; a brother, Linus Monroe Bridges Jr.; 11 grandchildren, Travis Bridges and Angelle, Ben Bridges and Madison, Eric Bridges and Jenna, Tessa McArthur and Shaun, and Shaina Bridges and Andrew, David Metts Bridges Alack II, William Robert Bridges Alack, Madison Rae Crain, Tyler Bacot and Kurtlynn, Katie Bacot and Zack, and Dalton Bacot and Kaitlyn; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Church Building Ministries Inc. for their kindness and generosity to his family.
