Rhoda Clark Boyd, 80, of Ruth passed from this life on March 29, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Brookhaven Funeral Home, 894 Natchez Drive, Brookhaven, with burial at Ruth Cemetery. Bro. Ben Presnell will officiate.
Mrs. Boyd was born June 29, 1940, to Ralph and Nettie Roberts Clark.
She was a member of Ruth Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a cashier and later as a school bus driver for the Lincoln County School District, where she formed many more lasting friendships.
She was always so willing to help others in need, whether it meant driving them or providing meals for someone in need. Her heart for serving others will be forever cherished by so many touched by her generosity. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Robert L. Boyd; siblings, James Carl Clark, Claude Clark, Hugh Clark, C.P. Clark, James Clark, Jack Clark and Ralph Clark Jr.; sister, Edna Merle Clark; daughter-in-law, Darla Boyd; and special family friend, Cecil Boyd.
She is survived by her children, Kay Mason, Keith Boyd, Marcia Covington, Melinda Moak (Craig) and Tim Boyd; sisters, Ondean Wilkes and Ruby Brister; grandchildren, Alisha Waldrop (Jake), Colton Mason (Emma), Heather Rayborn (Zak), Robert Bailey, (Chelsea), Eric Bailey (Kelby), Brittany Moak and Steven Moak; six great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Colton Mason, Robert Bailey, Eric Bailey, Steven Moak, Jake Waldrop and Mark Bailey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Deaconess Home Health and Hospice Compassus.
Share condolences at www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.