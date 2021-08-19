Jerry Martin, 58, of McComb, died Aug. 15, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co.
Jerry was born Dec. 8, 1962, to Lucious Martin and Margie Green Martin.
He was a carpenter.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Randy and Ricky Martin.
He leaves to cherish his memories his two sisters, Vanessa Bates and Vera Cook; one brother, Lee (Linda) Martin; one aunt, Annie Mae Felder; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
