Ford Lambert, beloved husband, father and pawpaw, went to his heavenly home on Sept. 9, 2020. He was 68 years old and a resident of Magnolia.
Services to honor his life will be held at Unity Baptist Church in Magnolia. A visitation will be held Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m. and will resume again Sunday from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 10. The Rev. David Whitehead will officiate and burial will be in the McClendon Cemetery in Gillsburg. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Brenda; and his two children, Angela (Spencer) McMillan and Davy (Brittany) Lambert.
PawPaw will be dearly missed by his five grandchildren, Dalton McMillan, Bryson Lambert, Caitlin McMillan, Noah Lambert and Presley Lambert whom he adored. He rarely missed a ballgame, recital or event in which they participated and he was their biggest supporter. He loved visiting with them and was always ready for a card game.
He was born Dec. 14, 1951, in Norfolk, Va., to Henry Ford and Maude Amelia (Pat) Lambert, who preceded him in eternal rest, along with his oldest sister, Joyce Karstetter.
After retiring from International Paper, he devoted his time to his family and enjoying life. He enjoyed attending auctions, working with his tractor and getting his grandkids ready for hunting season. He spent countless days at Percy Quin fishing and camping with his children.
Grieving his loss are his siblings, Ann (Troy) Newman, Larry (Debbie) Lambert and Henrietta (Chris) Daniels along with numerous nephews, nieces, friends and family that loved him dearly.
Pallbearers will be Dalton McMillan, Bryson Lambert, Jeff Hughes, Landon Lambert, Charlie “Bud” Smith and Kelly Honea.
