Julius “Pop” Conerly Sr., 79, of Magnolia, died Jan. 30, 2020, at Beacham Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Services will be noon Thursday at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Elton McEwen officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Bro. Conerly was born March 25, 1940, to Jeremiah Conerly and Etta Gatlin.
He was employed by the City of McComb as a supervisor until he retired.
He was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove M.B. Church where he served as a trustee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jerry, Johnny and Doug.
Survivors include his wife, Clara Conerly; two sons, Marvin Conerly and Julius “Pancake” Conerly Jr.; three daughters, Angela (Gregory) Foust, Jackie Conerly and Dena Conerly; two stepsons, Timothy Byrd and Anthony Dumas; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Abraham McEwen, Jacob (Sandra) McEwen and Delos (Alice) McEwen; one sister-in-law, Eva (Gerald) Sims; a special nephew, Doug James; and a host of other relatives, church family and friends.
