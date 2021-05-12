Jeanne Easley Mote, 82, of McComb and formerly of Jackson, died May 6, 2021, at McComb Nursing & Rehabiltation.
A graveside memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, with the Rev. Trent Bilbo officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Mote was born May 21, 1938, in McComb to P.W. Easley and Mary Roberts Easley. She was a 1956 graduate of McComb High School and a member of Navilla Baptist Church. Before her retirement, she was a mortgage loan officer for several mortgage companies in the Jackson area.
She enjoyed playing the piano, watching sports and spending time with her many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Mote is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 591⁄2 years, George Otis Mote; her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Weldon Eugene Easley; and a brother, William E. Easley.
She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Harold Rickels and their son Kenny Rickels, all of Raymond; and a brother-in-law, Albert Mote and wife Glenda of Oak Grove, La.
She loved and was loved by a host of nieces and nephews, including Alison Pannell and her husband William of McComb, who helped care for her after the loss of her husband.
