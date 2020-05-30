Garey Holmes, 67, of New Orleans, died May 26, 2020, at Ochsner Main Campus in New Orleans.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown, followed at 11:30 by a graveside service in Tylertown Cemetery No. 2, High School Drive, Tylertown. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Holmes was the son of the late Iley and Jewreata Holmes of Tylertown.
After graduating from Alcorn State University in 1976 with a B.S. degree in agriculture education and a minor in biology, he was employed for 42 years by the USDA Federal Grain Inspection Service in New Orleans.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Jones Holmes; daughter, Leslie Holmes; and a host of family and friends.
Share condolences at www.washingtonfuneral service.com.
