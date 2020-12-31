Jimmie J. Van Jr., 78, of McComb, passed from this life to his Heavenly home on Dec. 29, 2020. At the time of his passing, Mr. Van was lovingly surrounded by his children.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hollywood Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Van was born Aug. 5, 1942, to Jimmie J. Van Sr. and Elizabeth Wilkinson Van.
Mr. Van’s title was “Papaw” to grandchildren, Laila Annette (11), Charles “Charlie” Prescott (6) and twins Mary Callihan and Elizabeth “Liz Morgan” Kitchens (3), all of Hattiesburg. His grandchildren brought him so much joy, and he was loved dearly by them all.
Mr. Van grew up in Magnolia near Terry’s Creek Baptist Church, where he was a member and learned to sing and love Christian music. Throughout his life, he led music at various churches around McComb which included Bogue Chitto Baptist Church, Magnolia Methodist Church and Terry’s Creek Baptist Church. He was also a faithful choir member at Central Baptist Church for many years.
Mr. Van graduated in 1960 from Magnolia High School and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force for four years. Once he returned home, Mr. Van attended Southwest Mississippi Community College and Hinds Junior College, where he studied computers.
After working with computers for several years, Mr. Van made the decision to start a new business in McComb with his parents’ encouragement. In September 1971, Van opened the doors of a new building in Pike Center Mart, named City Paint & Glass. He was owner/operator for 37 years before retiring. City Paint & Glass today proudly runs under the leadership of Mr. Van’s two sons, Jason Van and Justin Van.
Mr. Van loved the Lord and found joy in serving Him wherever he could. He had a lifelong love for global mission work that took him many places around the world. He loved singing and used his voice often for the Lord.
He loved working in his yard and helping others with theirs, especially his son-in-law Kevin. Mr. Van enjoyed going to the movies and watching a good western on TV. He loved to travel and pick up trinkets from his visits to keep as mementoes. He often attended soccer games of his grandchildren and loved watching them play. Mr. Van was a people person to the core and truly loved visiting and chatting with people after his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his precious granddaughter, Delia Catherine Van, daughter of Justin Cord and Diane Lazarus Van.
Survivors include his children, daughter Julie Van Kitchens (Kevin) of Hattiesburg and their four children, and sons Justin Cord Van (Diane) and Jason Ernest Van, all of McComb; sister, Laurie Van Fesmire (Ike) and brother Jerry Van (Linda), all of McComb; a host of cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Van was also survived by a longtime (40-plus years) loyal employee and friend, Nancy McCarthy of McComb.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Van and family would greatly appreciate donations be made to “Delia’s Dock” in remembrance of his beautiful granddaughter who was born sleeping. Checks can be made out to Becky’s Camp Sunshine Foundation Inc. (in memo please note “Delia’s Dock”) and sent c/o Betsy Murrell, P.O. Box 1704, McComb, MS. 39649.
www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
