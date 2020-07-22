John David Howell Jr., 65, of McComb, passed from this life on July 21, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation is 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Sharkey Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Bro. Rick Kennedy will officiate. Due to COVID-19, we are asking that masks are worn and social distancing is observed.
He was born May 19, 1955, in McComb, to J.D. Howell and Bernice Wells Howell.
He was a member of New Heights Baptist Church.
He enjoyed fishing, attending Southwest Mississippi Community College games with his Uncle Jack Wells and enjoyed talking about cars. He loved to play his guitar and drums, and enjoyed listening to Christian music. He was a loving son and brother.
Preceding him in death were his father and a sister, Connie Ginn.
Survivors include his mother; a brother, Jimmy Wayne Howell and wife Lisa of Hattiesburg; a sister, Carolyn Carter and husband Bill of Lake Fork, Texas; and a host nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family requests memorials be made in his name to New Heights Baptist Church, 5140 Highway 98 W., Summit, MS 39666.
