Bernice Magee, 82, of Columbia, died Dec. 2, 2019, at Merit Health Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, 135 New Jerusalem Road, Foxworth, with the pastor, Elder David Smith, officiating. Burial will be in Old China Grove Cemetery in Tylertown. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Magee was born June 18, 1937, in Walthall County, the daughter of the late Willie Magee and the late Lillie Andrews Magee.
