Madeleine Adair Page, 94, of New Orleans, died July 17, 2019, in New Orleans.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hollywood Cemetery, McComb.
She was born Dec. 13, 1924, in McComb to Mr. and Mrs, W.J. Page.
