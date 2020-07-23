Odey “Tobe” Cook, 92, of New Orleans died July 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in New Orleans.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb, followed by graveside services at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Cemetery.
Mr. Cook was born May 27, 1928, in Pike County to the late Henderson and Maggie Cockerham Cook.
He was a proud businessman and owner of Cook’s Bar in New Orleans. He loved spending time with friends, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Tovear Harrell Cook; four sisters, Bertha Lee Cook, Hester Varnado, Alberta Hughes and Lubertha Cook; two sons, Emanuel and Henderson Eugene Cook; and a grandson, Charles Dennis Cockerham.
Survivors include a son, Obide Cook; daughter, Barbara Cook Cockerham; devoted son-in-law, James Cockerham Sr.; nine sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law; three grandchildren, James Cockerham Jr., Henderson E. (Jacqueline) Cockerham and Jennetta M. (Rev. Robert) McGriff; 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, staff and residents of Good Samaritan Nursing Home of New Orleans.
