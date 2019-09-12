Gerald Williams, 54, of Jackson, died Sept. 3, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center after a brief illness.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Ronald K. Moore officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Williams was born Feb. 10, 1965, in New Orleans to Clarence Picou and the late Mary Williams Picou.
He attended New Orleans public schools and was a 1983 graduate of Marion Abramson Senior High School. Gerald received an Associate Degree from Delgado Community College in New Orleans. Afterwards he enlisted in the U.S. Army and after serving his obligation he enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard.
He joined Greater St. Stephens Baptist Church under the leadership of Bishop Paul S. Morton and later united with Stronger Hope Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Ronald K. Moore.
He was preceded in death by his mother; maternal grandparents, Webb and Mae Ella Williams; niece, Katiffany Shauve Andrews; three aunts, Rosa Muhammad, Myrtis Williams and Wanda Ellzy; four uncles, JC, James, Robert and Albert Williams; and other relatives.
Gerald leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memories his wife, Linda Williams; three sons, Gerald Williams of Kansas City, Mo., Jamald and Jahleel Williams of Jackson; father; two sisters, Jackie W. Andrews (Renna) and Jennifer Picou-White (James) of Jackson; two brothers, Timothy Williams of New Orleans and Roylin Picou of Canada; seven aunts, Alma Williams, Catherine (Charles) Chandler, Lorraine Williams of Chicago, Linda Lanier and Lilliean Carter of McComb, Cynthia (Clyde) Rogers of Columbus and Golden Williams of Killeen, Texas; two uncles, Charles Williams and Pete Williams (Myrtis) of McComb; two brothers-in-law, Albert Martin and Troy Martin (Dawn); two sisters -in-law, Valerie (Emmit) Jester and LaWanda (Fred); mother-in-law, Willie Mae; three nieces, one nephew and a host of other relatives and friends.
