Patricia Ann Allen, 75, of McComb died April 23, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Peoples Undertaking Co., with graveside services at 2 at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Gregory Partman will officiate.
Patricia Ann Allen was born June 19, 1945, in DeRidder, La., to the late Isabella Thomas and Charles Powell.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Allen Sr.; her sister, Lily Taylor; and brother, Tom Bullock.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memories her children, Clara (Nataniel) Hartford, Thomas Keith Vaughn, Pamela (Roy) Thomas, Barbara Powell, Angela Powell, Thomas Allen Jr., Isabel (Willeric) Tate, Benerly Allen and Carrine Weathersby; special god-daughters, Monica Ramsey and Elshakethia Ramsey; two sisters, Mandy London and Mary Lee; three brothers, Kendel London, Sonny Ray London and Don Ray Bullock; one sister-in-law, Emma Jean Winding; her best friends, JoAnn Williams, Vergie Wells, Veronica Haynes, Eva Coverson and Connie Tate; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and church family.
