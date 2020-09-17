Mary Bell, 79, of Gloster gained her wings on Sept. 14, 2020, at McComb Nursing & Rehabilitation in McComb.
Viewing is 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at West Haven Memorial Funeral Home, 3580 Robinson St., Jackson, then 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home of Gloster. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Star Hill C.M.E. Church, 3061 Old 24 Compromise Road, Gloster, with the Rev. Lorrie Turner, pastor, officiating.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be a limit of 25 people and six-foot social distancing. Please wear masks. Some will be provided as well.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.