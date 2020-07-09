Cletna Mae Bridges Davis, 95, a resident of New Orleans and native of Tylertown, died June 30, 2020, in New Orleans.
Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, immediately followed by graveside services at West Sunnyhill Church Cemetery with Pastor Sherman Smith officiating.
Mrs. Davis was born Jan. 18, 1925, in Walthall County. She was the sister of Elnora Bridges of Hammond, La.
