Betty Glen Carroll Roberts, 71, a resident of Summit, passed away June 22, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 a.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate and burial will be in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Betty was born Dec. 29, 1948, in Pike County. She was the daughter of Henry and Ruby Roberts Carroll.
She was of the Baptist faith and a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Jimmy Carroll, Jeff Carroll, Mike Carroll, Sammy Carroll and Robert “Soda” Carroll; two sisters, Kathleen C. Reeves and Dollie “Nell” Mooney.
She is survived by her two sons, Anthony Roberts and Daniel Murphy (Ashley) all of Summit; three brothers, James Carroll (Christine) of Baker, La, Tommy Carroll of Summit and Eddie Carroll of Smithdale; two sisters, Faye Wallace (Leland) and Frances Carlisle (Glenn) all of Summit; one grandchild, Grant Boyd of Bogue Chitto; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
