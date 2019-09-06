Minnie Lee Taylor, 72, of Gloster, died Aug. 31, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at the Homochitto Baptist Association building with Dr. George Sanders officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Marshall Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Taylor was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Gloster to Robert L. Johnson Sr. and Beulah Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Edna R. Robinson.
She is survived by her loving and faithful husband, Nelse Taylor; her mother; four daughters, Patricia (Marcus) Freal, Lisa McDowell, Carolyn (Carl) Anderson and Betty (Tyrone) Bateaste Green, all of Gloster; two sons, K.C. Lands and Maurice (Lasheena); six siblings, Christine White, Maxine Thompson, Mary Johnson, Margaret Briggs, John Johnson and Robert L. Johnson Jr.; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
