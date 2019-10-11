Helen Brock Lenoir, 91, of Chicago and a native of Tylertown, died Oct. 4, 2019, in Chicago.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday at West Sunny Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown. The Rev. Howard Franklin will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is handling arrangements.
Ms. Lenoir was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Mississippi.
