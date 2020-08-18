Lucy Carolyn Cain McGuffee was born to E.W. (Sonny) and Christine Cain on Aug. 14, 1940, in McComb. She went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Aug.1, 2020. She knew Him very intimately, and finally got to see Him face to face after a month-long battle with COVID-19. She fought very hard to stay here for those of us that she loved so deeply, but God had numbered her days before she was even conceived, so He took her home to her Eternal Reward. There is no doubt she heard Him say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
Lucy was the wife of R.C. (Bob) McGuffee Jr. They were married 62 years exactly, as she passed away on their anniversary. To say that they were in love is a huge understatement.
Lucy’s greatest accomplishment in her mind was raising her three daughters, Christi Smith, Patti Dew and Lori Dunn. She certainly did it with all of her heart. She taught them by example to love and live for Jesus. Seeing them live out their faith as followers of Jesus brought her great joy.
Lucy was Maw Maw to nine grandchildren, Clayton Gregory Dew, Erin Christine Dew Brand (Daniel), Christine Marie Dunn, Deacon Riley Smith (Jackie), Robert Wilson Dunn, Anna Carolyn Smith, Anthony Louis Dunn, Maggie Beth Dew and Julia Grace Dunn.
Lucy had four great-grandchildren, Addi Wootten, Luci Wootten, Waylon Nelson and Cedar Rose Smith.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Robert and Measie McGuffee; and her adored brother Douglas Ray Cain. \
She was survived by her husband, Bob McGuffee; her daughters, Christi Smith (Clyde), Patti Dew (Greg) amd Lori Dunn (Jimmy). She was also survived by her brother in-law, Doug McGuffee (Alice) and sister in-law, Judy Broadwater, as well as nieces and nephews Callie Cain (Ed), Doug Cain (April), Scotty Cain, Duane Lail (Heather), Brent McGuffee and Brandy Boyette (Timmy).
Lucy was a stay home wife and mother. She was always there for her family no matter what sacrifice she had to make. She knew how to love and never hesitated to show it. Bob said she had a 3-foot circle of love around her and anyone that was blessed enough to get to step into that circle experienced that love, and was a better person because of it.
Throughout her life, Lucy made a multitude of friends and she cherished each and every one of them.
She also served in many churches throughout their lives in different capacities, but the kitchen and nursery were her favorites. She had a gift for caring for people and her baby rocking skills were of Olympic capacity.
Because of COVID-19, the family has chosen to wait to have her Life Celebration service until after the threat of exposure is gone, knowing with confidence that she would approve of this to protect and keep safe those that she loved.
Since feeding others was always Lucy’s favorite way of loving, the family is asking that instead of flowers, donations be made to Food Bank of East Alabama. You can donate online at www.foodbankofeastalabama.com or by mail at Food Bank of East Alabama, 355 Industry Drive, Auburn, AL 36832.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.