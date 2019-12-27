Mary H. Pierce

Mary Helen Pierce, 89, of Summit died Dec. 23, 2019, at her residence.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. today at Pierce Family Cemetery in Bogalusa, La. Dr. David Millican will conduct the services.
She was born March 13, 1930, in Jefferson County to the late Walter Goodson and Lonnie Lee Goodson.
Mrs. Pierce was a homemaker who will be sadly missed by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James Paul Coleman, and her second husband of 53 years, Joseph B. Pierce; grandson Justin Coleman; brothers Leon Goodson and Edger Goodson; sisters, Oma Scott, Mina Cooper, Elna Lenoir and Josie Newsom.
Mrs. Pierce is survived by her son and daughter in law, James Coleman and Dale of Ruth, sister, Willie B. Myers of Ft. Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, John Coleman of Wesson, Brad Coleman (Charra) of Ruth, Melissa Coleman of Houma, La., and Jessica Coleman of Ruth, seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
