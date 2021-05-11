James Clayton Barrett, 43, of Lake Charles, La., died May 6, 2021 in a local hospital.
Visitation will be at 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at University Baptist Church and continue 9:30 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Trinity Baptist Church North Venue. The Rev. Jerry Parmentier will officiate. Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles is in charge of arrangements.
Clay was born Jan. 16, 1978, in Magnolia and was raised in McComb. He was a 1996 graduate of North Pike High School and received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and law from the University of Mississippi. Clay retired from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, where he held numerous positions throughout the years. He moved to Lake Charles seven years ago, where he worked as an arson investigator for the State of Louisiana Fire Marshall’s Office, and in 2020 began a career at Lake Charles Memorial Health System as a Life Safety Specialist.
He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church, where his heart for serving led him to be a Sunday school teacher, Awana teacher and various other positions throughout the years.
Clay was a dedicated husband and father and was involved with all of his children’s activities, from coaching Little League to volunteering as a den leader for Cub Scouts.
He will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor and his love for his family and friends; he will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Larry “Jimmy” Barrett; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Clay is survived by his wife of 12 years, Corinda Barrett; children, Connor, Cooper and Kyndall Barrett; mother, Ginger Kavanay; mother-in-law, Barbara Moulds; sisters, Jennifer James and Kristen Kavanay; brothers, Bryan Barrett and John Kavanay IV; uncle, Barry Boyd; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends; and his beloved dog, Missy.
Pallbearers for the service will be John Kavanay, Chris Boyd, Jeremy Magee, Corey Deer, Craig Juneau and Troy Fortenberry. Honorary pallbearers will be Kris Paulk and Don Seale.
