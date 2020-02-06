Lucille Craft, 87, of McComb died Feb. 2, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home in McComb. Services are 11 a.m. at Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Gerald Matthews officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Craft was born April 10, 1932, in Pike County.
