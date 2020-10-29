Robert Paul Quinn Sr., 72, of Liberty died Oct. 27, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services are noon Friday at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty. The Rev. George Coney will officiate. Anderson Funeral Home of Gloster is handling arrangements.
Mr. Quinn was born Oct. 12, 1948, in Pinola.
He served as a deacon for Oak Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean Quinn.
Survivors include one daughter, Nikkia Quinn; two sons, Robert P. Quinn Jr. and spouse Barbara, and Cedric Quinn; five granddaughters, four grandsons and a host of other relatives and friends.
