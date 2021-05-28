Merry Starr Watson, sunrise: Feb. 22, 1956, to sunset: May 25, 2021.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will be in Cold Springs Cemetery in Bogue Chitto.
Merry was the daughter of Henton “Jim” Watson of Taylorsville and Jessie Anderson of Homestead, Fla., whom she will join in Glory, along with her sister Debra Sue Lacey and son Ralph Nollis Kennedy.
Merry Starr Watson was a baker, a crafter and a fan of music. She loved to dance and enjoyed the comfort and love of family. She will be truly and deeply missed. Never was there a gentler soul.
Starr leaves behind her husband of 26 years, James Ray Watson; her daughters, Michelle Mesa Davis (Tommy) and Tammy Watson Crosby (Roger); her grandchildren, Trevor and Julia Davis, Jamie Crosby, as well as Emily Crosby Nations (Josh); one great-grandchild, Sophie Nations; her brothers, Lawrence Watson, Jason Watson, Gerald Cochran and James Cochran; her sisters, Terri Bood and Tammy Hunt; along with many nieces and nephews.
