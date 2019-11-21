David Lowery, 86, of Calumet City, Ill., died Nov. 13, 2019, in Calumet City.
Visitation 1 p.m. Saturday at New Home Missionary Baptist Church until services at 2 with the Rev. Rickey Davis officiating and the Rev. Alfred Austin pastor. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Lowery was born July 11, 1933, to the late John A. and Ella Lowery in Magnolia.
Mr. Lowery was a member of New Home M.B. Church and was a certified welder for Chicago Bridge and Iron Co. for 26 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Theresa (Matthew), Hattie Roebuck (James) and Eunice Lowery; four brothers, Marvalee (Margarett), James (Duck) (Bernice), John (Carrie) and Herman “Bob” (Altha Mae); one sister-in-law, Juanita Lowery; and one brother-in-law, Albert Miller.
He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Willie (Emma Dean) Barnes, Eric (Sara) White and Gregory (Augusta) Harris; two daughters, Darlene (Doris) Arnold and Sheretta “Minnie” (Ty) Miller; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
