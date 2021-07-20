Francis M. Ditto Jr., passed from this life on July 17, 2021, at his residence in Summit.
There will be a private burial at a later date. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
F.M. was the son of Francis Ditto Sr. and Lillian Thornhill.
He liked to fish and hunt and liked the outdoors. He was a private man that loved to be at home with his five dogs, which he said were just like his kids. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Thornhill; and a sister, Mary O’Neal.
He is survived by his nephew, John Welter (Dina) of Ruth; a niece, Becky Hodges; and a host of other family and friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.