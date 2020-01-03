Alicia A. Hemphill, 42, of Magnolia, passed from this life on Dec. 31, 2019, in Fernwood.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. Monday until services at 7 at Bala Chitto Baptist Church in Magnolia. Bro. Dave Hartson will officiate. Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Hemphill was born Jan. 6, 1977, in Huntington Beach, Calif., to Michael Allen Hemphill and Peggy Hayes Mangas.
She was a member of The Well Church in McComb. She worked as an LPN and loved caring for her patients. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, loved taking care of animals, and she loved the outdoors. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend.
Preceding her in death was one brother, Robert Keith Hemphill of Magnolia.
Survivors are her parents; son, Michael Allen Adcock of Magnolia; daughter, Marie Annette Adcock of Magnolia; brother, Michael Allen Hemphill II of Summit; grandchildren, Holley Adcock and Arabella Ginn; and a host of family and friends.
