Seth Hodges, 22, of Summit, died Sept. 9, 2019, in McComb.
A memorial gathering will take place from 5 to 8 this evening at Riverwood Family Funeral Services in Brookhaven. Friends may visit the family at this time.
Mr. Hodges was born in Jackson on Feb. 28, 1997.
He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting most of all, but spending time with his friends was special to him. Seth loved his brothers and showed it by a heart that was bigger than he was. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bud Clark, and his grandmother, Diane Hodges.
Those left to hold his memory close are his parents, Tony Hodges (Dee-Dee) of Decatur and Cheri Clark Moak (Glen) of Bogue Chitto; brothers, Joseph Clark of Liberty, Tyler Hodges of McComb and Samuel Ethridge of Bogue Chitto; his MeMe, Debbie Hodges of McComb; grandparents, J.L. and Mary Jones of Liberty and James E. “Bo” Hodges of Bogue Chitto, Buddy and Wanda Dean of Decatur; uncles and aunts, Charley and Christy Clark, Jay and Chelsea Clark, Les Hodges, Chris Jones (Lori), Ranonda Conley (Jason); as well as cousins, Jaden Clark, Jacob Clark, Emma Hodges, Audrey Mulkey, Amelia Mulkey, Canaan Mulkey, Aman Mulkey, Bryson Jones, Taylor Jones, Harrison Conley, Madelyn Conley; stepbrothers and sisters, Carey Stephens, Ian Stephens, Shelby Stephens, Chase Cook (Bethanie), Christopher Cook and Jordyn Hill; and his special pup, Bud.
