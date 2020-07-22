Dorothy Elaine Thompson Taylor, 76, of Summit, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, Summit. Rev. Chad Yarbrough will officiate, and burial will be in Friendship Church Cemetery in Brookhaven.
Mrs. Taylor was born May 31, 1944, in Brookhaven. She was the daughter of Revis and Bonnie Freeman.
Mrs. Taylor was a retired teacher. She taught second grade for 35 years at Bogue Chitto Attendance Center, where she touched the lives of many children.
She was a devout Christian woman who loved her Lord. Throughout her life she served many roles in the church. In her earlier years she attended Friendship Baptist Church, Brook-haven, where she taught Sunday School for many years. After her marriage to Marvin she became an active member of First Baptist Church, Summit, where she loved worshiping.
Dorothy was called many years ago to serve in missions. She answered that calling by serving with Church Building Ministries. She went on over 100 trips and was in charge of the food preparation. She loved it and CBMI was an important part of her life. She served as secretary and treasurer of CBMI and was dedicated to spreading the gospel through this construction ministry. Dorothy worked equally side by side with her husband Marvin. Together they took trips all around the country. She also overcame her fear of water and flying to minister in Honduras.
Anyone that knew Dorothy knew she loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, Walter Glynn Thompson.
She is survived by her husband, J. Marvin Taylor of Summit; her sons, Duane Thompson and wife Jerri of Madison, Kevin Thompson and wife Patsy, Dale Thompson and wife Kim, Anthony Thompson and wife Lauren, all of Brookhaven, Michael Taylor and wife Jennifer of Kentwood, La., and Jeff Taylor and wife Susan of Summit; her daughter, Jill Oie and husband Rick of Montana City, Mont.; her grandchildren, Dustin Thompson, Amber Morrison and husband Matt, Nathan Thompson, Madison Thompson, Nealie Thompson, Jake Thompson, Ella Thompson, Maggie Magee and husband Dusty, John Michael Taylor and wife Dakota, Reed Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Morgan Oie, Cole Oie and Gracie Taylor; her great-grandchildren, Wyatt Morrison and Hunter Morrison; her siblings, Solon Freeman and wife Judy, Faye Wallace, Paul Freeman and wife Sarah, Linnie Grace (Moon) Quin, Joe Freeman and wife Sybil, Ethelene Starrett and husband Mike and so many special nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jake Thompson, Nathan Thompson, John Michael Taylor, Reed Taylor, James “Tea” Portrey and Mike Boggs.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to CBMI, 2124 Hwy 51 North, Summit, MS 39666; or First Baptist Church, Summit, 1109 Robb St., Summit, MS 39666.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and use of masks are requested.
