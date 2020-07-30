Eva Johnson Horton, 79, of McComb died July 21, 2020, at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood North Cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Horton was born Nov. 24, 1941, to Wilbert and Rosie Burns Johnson.
She attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness at the McComb Congregation until her health failed.
She leaves to cherish her memories four children, Larry (Tomekia) Hughes, Clarence (Virginia) Hodges, Sandra (Leon) Fletcher and Cynthia (Jerry) Terrell; 17 grandchildren; one sister, Luvenia Murry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
