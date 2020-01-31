It’s only been here for a day, but the newly available suite of lottery games is already bringing in extra customers to Mississippi convenience stores, boosting state highway and school funding — and players’ hopes of hitting a jackpot.
Clerks and customers alike expressed excitement about the new opportunities to play the Powerball and MegaMillions games.
At the B-Kwik convenience store on Delaware Avenue, cashiers said the introduction of the higher-stakes lottery games has proven effective at getting customers through the door.
Store clerks said many of the customers who purchase lottery tickets tend to purchase other items as well. They said some customers have come in to buy gas, noticed that lottery tickets are available at the counter and bought a few.
“I thought it was going to be a lot worse than it is,” said one cashier, who only identified herself as Rebecca. “But it’s drawing in a lot of foot traffic.”
On Delaware Avenue at the Marathon convenience store, cashiers Charline Carroll and Malika Harness sold McComb residents Jim O’Rourke and Shakareme Carrol their first Powerball and MegaMillions tickets and said the lottery is bringing in a lot of customers.
“It’s been off and on today,” Harness said. “We were really busy this morning and we’ll get really busy again when everyone gets off of work.”
“We’re going to be swamped tomorrow,” Charline Carroll said. “It’s the first of the month.”
Even though Thursday was only the first day of sales, Harness said customers have been purchasing the tickets hand over fist.
“They’ll get their gas and then they get their little snack: ‘Let me get two of those, let me get two MegaMillions,’ ” she said.
Shakareme Carroll said she was excited to play the lottery for a chance at the big bucks.
“I hope I win,” she said.
O’Rourke said he’d spoken to a church group earlier Thursday morning and told them to have fun playing the lottery, but to be humble and make sure not to break up their families over the games.
“I bought six and I’m going to give them out to friends and family,” he said.
At the Market Max on Presley Boulevard near South Magnolia Street, a cashier who only identified herself as Angela said the process is moving smoothly and many people have been coming in throughout the day to purchase tickets.
“It’s quick and a lot easier than I expected,” she said.
Two McComb residents, who declined to be identified, purchased a few Powerball and MegaMillions tickets in the store and professed the benefits that may come to Mississippi.
“All that money used to go across the state line,” a man said. “Now it’s going to stay right here in Pike County.”
At the Blue Sky convenience store on East Presley Boulevard, resident Clinton Rosa said he’s happy to be able to play the lottery in Mississippi.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s a lot different than having to drive down to Louisiana to play, and this way Mississippi can keep the money.”
If Rosa hits it big, he plans on helping out his kin.
“The first thing I’d do, I would take care of everyone, everybody in my family. Everybody would get a new car and all that,” he said. “And then I’d do something really special for the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.