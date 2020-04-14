Deadly Easter

Maxie Lowe III was checking on his dogs when a killer tornado bore down on his property north of Tylertown on Easter Sunday, lifting his house from its foundation and setting it on top of him, killing the 44-year-old Walthall County resident.
A few miles up the road in Lawrence County, sheriff’s deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife Paula, a deputy justice court clerk in Walthall County, died when the twister ripped through their home near Jayess.
Ainsworth, a Marine Corps veteran, was remembered as a hero who died huddled over his his wife in an attempt to shield her from the storm.
“We, at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, would like to offer our most sincere condolences to the families of both of these fine individuals,” Sheriff Ryan Everett said in a message posted to Facebook.
The tornado was part of a violent band of weather that swept through the South, killing 30 people including 11 in Mississippi, hitting the Jayess and Sartinville communities especially hard.
Locally, storms starting around 3 p.m. and originating southwest of McComb streaked north-northeast, causing significant damage in eastern Pike County and throughout Walthall and Lawrence counties. Other than some heavy wind and rain and street flooding, no structural damage was immediately reported in Pike County.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed an emergency declaration Sunday evening.
“All I can say is, ‘Pray,’ ” Lowe’s mother Cynthia Lowe said as she and relatives surveyed damage at his house and hers next door. “He is going to be missed. Everybody loved him.”
Cynthia Lowe said the roads were blocked and it took almost an hour before first responders to get to their devastated homes.
Maxie Lowe was the only member of his family caught outside as the tornado swept through, Cynthia Lowe said.
Lowe said she and the rest of her family are lucky to be alive.
“I thank God it wasn’t nobody else ’cause I thought I had lost all of my children,” Lowe said with tears in her eyes on Monday morning.
Lowe said she had to slide out of the house because she couldn’t move her legs.
As the tornado ripped through the house, the refrigerator started to fall on Cynthia Lowe’s daughter and her grandson held it up.
“He held that refrigerator off of his mama, I told him, ‘Baby you are He-man,’ ” she said.
Another grandson was injured when a refrigerator fell onto his foot, which led to a gash that needed stitches.
Meanwhile, her son-in-law pushed her into the bath tub.
“I would have been dead if it were for my son-in-law,” she said.
Cynthia Lowe said a memorial for her son will be held, but it will be for the family only and arrangements are incomplete at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown.
Hope Road, less than a mile away from the Lowe family’s land near Manning’s Crossing, was hit hard by the storm.
The Montgomery family was lucky emerge from the storm unscathed as their relative Juanita Rushing’s home was reduced to rubble.
All that stands of Rushing’s home was three walls of her bathroom, where the family piled into the bathtub when the tornado hit.
Rushing, 85, two of her sons, a grandson and sister saw the storm wall coming and barely had time to make it to the bathroom.
Her son, Dion Montgomery, said the moment he stepped into the home, he had to fight the storm’s winds to close the door, then the roof flew off, leaving them exposed to the swirling rampage.
“It was scary,” Montgomery said. “We, my brother and I, were out there working on a truck and we saw the storm making. By the time we got to the house, the storm was here.
“Tried to close the door, but it wouldn’t close. You’d look outside and everything was just white. By the time we got to the bathroom the roof was sucked off.”
Rushing said she and her family can only thank God for keeping them safe as the storm casually tossed their vehicles, flipped 18-wheeler trailer on the property, ripped up their fencing and blew the windows out of their tractor.
“We were just praying in there. You do not know what we went through in that little bathroom,” Rushing said. “We were on top of each other and debris was falling on us like mad.
“We are blessed by the help of the lord.”
Other families in the area stood in bewilderment among wrecked homes, twisted trees and toppled utility poles on Monday. Mary Wilson said her grandmother was in New Orleans during the storm, so no one was home. Shingles ripped from the home laid the roofing bare, and some of their shed’s tin roof remained, while some was tossed onto some trucks parked next to it and some of it was tossed into treetops.
Mary Wilson said it’s fortunate that no one was home.
“It surely could’ve been worse,” she said. “We were blessed that no one was in the house.”
One family survived the storm when their mobile home flipped over while they were inside it.
Teresa Gregius, the sister of the homeowner, said all of her sisters are neighbors and all of their houses sustained severe damage.
“It just tossed them in the house,” Gregius said. “We all just thank God that we are safe”
The first cell that blew through the area clocked over 200 mph wind speeds on track for Jefferson Davis County before touching down a huge tornado around Jayess Sunday afternoon. Within an hour, a second strong cell followed in the first one’s wake, causing more damage into the evening. Tornadoes also touched down in Yazoo County.
Deaths were also reported in Jefferson Davis, Jones, Carroll and Panola counties, according to Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials.
The Pike County Civil Defense opened the safe room on Quinlivan Road in Magnolia, offering those who took shelter there face masks and encouraging social distancing.
Across the state, thousands were left without electricity and Entergy and Magnolia Electric crews were out throughout Sunday night and Monday morning working to clear lines and restore service.
The U.S. National Weather Service began statewide damage assessments Monday. The assessments are expected to take a week to complete.
