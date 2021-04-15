A discussion over hiring a former McComb official to help the city balance its finances turned into shouts of accusations among the selectmen Tuesday.
The board voted 3-2 to hire former Chief Financial Officer Janice Dillon, who resigned in 2019, as an outside contractor to reconcile the city’s budgets for that year.
Selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voted in favor while selectmen Ronnie Brock and Devante Johnson opposed. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
The board almost could not meet at all. When 5:30 p.m. hit, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley had to call Williams and put him on speaker phone to get a quorum. Williams joined the meeting in person a few minutes later. Johnson came into the meeting about 10 minutes late, as did Brock, who called into the meeting.
During discussion, Brock said he had questions, and board attorney Angela Cockerham recommended the board meet behind closed doors to discusss the matter. The board split in its vote to do so, with Brock, Johnson and Williams in favor of the closed-door session and Cameron and Tullos against it. They held the executive session at the end of the open meeting.
After the vote for the executive session, Johnson left the board room, and Brock announced he would be away for some time as well.
They departed and returned within a few minutes of each other.
Lockley voiced his concerns on the state of the city’s finances as a whole and stressed the need to find someone who’s familiar with them.
After about a half-hour meeting behind closed doors, the board reopened the meeting. Johnson said he wanted three things on the record.
“No. 1, this is against legal advice. No. 2, we don’t even know the logistics of the contract. No. 3, this board cherry picks which harassment and hostile work environment claims they want to hear, depending on the circumstances,” he said. “For whatever reasons those may be, there were claims of a hostile work environment and harassment made that this board does not take seriously.
“I need that in the minutes. That’s all I have to say. I am ready to vote. Proceed with caution.”
It’s unclear to which harassment claims Johnson is referring, but the city has launched two internal investigations, both alleging harassment of city employees by elected officials. City sources say the first involved Lockley and found nothing to the allegations that he was impeding a city hall employee’s work.
The board recently launched another investigation, reportedly involving Johnson and city employees.
Cameron lashed out at Johnson’s request, saying it was unfair for him to accuse the board of something without explanation.
“I have been accused of something I would like cleared up,” Cameron said. “Selectman Johnson went on the record to say he states that the board has disregarded a complaint of hostile work environment and harassment, so if you can, please explain what I have been accused of.”
Cameron asked Cockerham to explain how the board was disregarding the complaints, but Cockerham refused to answer as she felt it should not be discussed in the open meeting.
Cameron continued to press the matter. Johnson said officials had a long discussion behind closed doors and that Cameron knew the answer, but Cameron said that because Johnson made his accusation in public then he should give details in public as well.
Turning back to the discussion of the CFO job, Brock asked how much Dillon would be making. Lockley said the contract specifies $63 an hour for no more than six months. Brock asked if the city tried to negotiate Dillon down, and Lockley balked.
“At the rate she is offering us, let it go on the record that we would not find that rate anywhere,” Lockley said. “When the solution comes and it’s $150, $200 an hour, let us remember that.”
The city clerk and CFO positions are combined now with a salary of $64,514, which comes out to be about $31 an hour.
Brock said the city did not advertise for the work, so the board couldn’t know if it could find someone cheaper.
After the vote Johnson said he “did not trust the process” and requested copies of all future city documents be sent to him. But Lockley refused, calling that impractical.
Johnson continued to argue his case after the meeting ended, leading to Lockley shouting at him. Cockerham defused the situation and the two left the board room separately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.