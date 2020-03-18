Demetrius Quin’s 30th birthday celebration didn’t go as planned when the Summit resident’s recent trip to Europe got derailed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
Less than 48 hours of being back in Mississippi, he’s exhausted, broke and worried about his health and those around him.
He’s unsure if the journey exposed him to the coronavirus, whose spread continues to grow throughout America.
Quin returned home Monday as anxiety over the spread of the virus settled in back home.
He said it didn’t take long to see the effects of coronavirus throughout Europe.
“The impact of the virus that I saw first was probably in Spain, when they were closing all of the restaurants and cafes down early and we were notified by somebody that they were going to shut the city down by Friday, so we went ahead and got our tickets,” Quin said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Quin left for Europe on Feb. 29 and wasn’t supposed to return until March 19.
However, a newly imposed travel ban in the U.S. meant he had to book a new flight home.
After visiting Portugal and Amsterdam — with his travel plans to Italy and Spain canceled because of coronavirus — he changed his flight home from Paris to London and arrived in the UK on March 12, where he stayed for a couple of days.
He had originally planned from fly home from Paris.
“I knew that with everything that was going on, it was going to be hard to fly out of Paris,” Quin said. “And then once I got to the airport in London, I was informed that since I was outside of the UK for the past two weeks I wasn’t able to fly into Orlando.”
However, his ticket was to Orlando, Fla., which wasn’t among the small number of major U.S. airports accepting international travelers.
After spending another $600 on changing his flight from Paris to London, he had to spend another $500 to change his destination from Orlando to New York.
“The airlines went up on their prices like super, super high,” Quin said.
Once he arrived at JFK International in New York, Quin went through customs in a crushing crowd of other travelers returning from abroad.
“They separated you if you were in Europe at all,” he said. “They took you into a little room, and then they would take your (temperature) and ask you what all countries you had been to.”
Quin said he didn’t have a fever but he’s well aware that means little for a virus that could take up to two weeks before symptoms become apparent.
He feels fine for now, but said that’s no guarantee for continued good health in the coming days.
“I’m not worried about my personal health. What I am worried about is my friends and family that I am around with compromised immune systems and old age,” he said.
He’s a shift supervisor at the Wilkinson County Correctional facility, so he’s worried about potentially spreading a virus that he may or may not have picked up in Europe to inmates there.
“I’m going to talk to them Monday and see if they want me to stay home for a couple of weeks,” he said of his employer.
Quin said he saw a lot of precautions being taken during his travels to other countries, including full-scale shutdowns, self-imposed quarantines, frequent sanitizing and social distancing that should be taking place in the U.S. to avoid the spread of the highly contagious virus.
“I think we have gotten to the point as a nation where it’s really complacency,” Quin said, adding that more testing should have been made available and earlier calls for isolation should have been given when the virus was first detected in the U.S.
Quin, like many others, is trying to keep his distance from other people.
But while many Southwest Mississippi residents are distancing themselves out of an abundance of precaution, Quin’s case is different, considering he’s already been to places with more rampant and earlier exposure of the virus.
“I am in a way isolated from others, but at the same time I’ve got stuff to do before I go to work,” he said. “Just because I don’t have a fever now, I just left Europe two days ago. Just because I don’t have a fever today doesn’t mean I won’t have one tomorrow.”
As he adjusts to life back home under the specter of coronavirus —and having seen its effects elsewhere — Quin urges everyone to take it seriously.
“Follow CDC guidelines, stay away from people, especially those with compromised immune systems,” he said.
And he learned another important lesson from the trip.
“When you travel, always have emergency funds set aside,” he said.
