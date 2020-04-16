Summit officials rejected a contractor’s request Tuesday to release contingency funding for a massive sewer line project that’s nearly complete, citing one last minor task that remains to be done.
Dungan Engineering officials told the town that contractor Greenbriar Digging is requesting the release of $9,000 of its $10,000 in contingency funds in relation to the project. Contingency funds are part of the overall agreed upon price for the work that are withheld until the project is completed.
Council members noted that a small street paving job needs to be completed on Peach Street. Engineers said that can’t be done until the town’s public works department repairs a water leak there. Mayor Percy Robinson said that’s expected to be fixed today.
“Greenbriar gave us assurances that the first part of next week they’d be able to finish their work in there the first part of next week,” Brock White of Dungan Engineering told the town council over speaker phone on Tuesday.
The grant-funded project was expected to be completed in December but saw weather delays.
Robinson recommended releasing all but $1,000 of the contingency money, but council members disagreed.
“I don’t think we should release that money until we get the final say from you that everything’s been completed,” Councilwoman Pauline Monley said.
Councilman Lester Jones agreed and made a motion to withhold all of the money. The vote passed 3-0, with newly appointed Councilman Isaac Shaw Jr. agreeing. Councilman Joe Lewis was absent.
In another matter, the council voted to release Anthony Daniels from the Summit Police Department and hired part-time officer Marcus Overton.
And Police Chief Kenny Cotton said residents seem to be abiding by a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that’s in effect.
